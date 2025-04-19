Penrith Panthers snap five-game losing run with thrashing of Sydney Roosters

SYDNEY ROOSTERS 12 PENRITH PANTHERS 40

CALLUM WALKER, Allianz Stadium, Saturday

WHEN things are going against you, you need your best players to step up and Nathan Cleary did just that as Penrith thrashed the Roosters to stem a five-game losing run.

There was little sign of things to come when Daniel Tupou broke the deadlock in the fifth minute before Paul Alamoti responded for the Panthers around the midway point in the first-half.

Alamoti grabbed a second on the hooter as Cleary converted to send Penrith into a 12-6 half-time lead. In doing so, Cleary became the Panthers’ greatest ever points scorer.

Isaiah Papali’i and Robert Toia traded tries after Cleary had sent over a penalty immediately following the resumption, but it was 20 points without reply for the Panthers in the final quarter.

Blaize Talagi registered his first try in Penrith colours, backing up a ricocheting ball before Dylan Edwards powered through two defenders on the left edge.

But the visitors were not finished there and Casey McLean managed to stretch out of a Toia tackle to cross as Cleary kept up his 100 percent record with the boot at 38-12.

Just to round things off, Alamoti knocked over a penalty with the final whistle sounding in the background with Penrith grabbing a much-needed victory.

ROOSTERS: 1 James Tedesco (C), 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 4 Robert Toia, 5 Dominic Young, 6 Sandon Smith, 7 Hugo Savala, 8 Nat Butcher, 9 Connor Watson, 10 Naufahu Whyte, 12 Siua Wong, 13 Victor Radley, 15 Salesi Foketi. Subs (all used): 14 Zach Dockar-Clay, 16 Blake Steep, 17 Spencer Leniu, 22 Taylor Losalu

Tries: Tupou (5), Toia (57); Goals: S Smith 2/2

PANTHERS: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Paul Alamoti, 3 Luke Garner, 4 Casey McLean, 5 Thomas Jenkins, 6 Blaize Talagi, 7 Nathan Cleary (C), 8 Moses Leota, 9 Mitch Kenny, 16 Liam Henry, 11 Scott Scorensen, 12 Liam Martin, 13 Isaah Yeo. Subs (all used): 10 Lindsay Smith, 14 Brad Schneider, 15 Isaiah Papali’i, 17 Izack Tago

Tries: Alamoti (24, 39), Papali’i (52), Talagi (61), Edwards (67), McLean (73); Goals: Cleary 7/7, Alamoti 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-12; 6-14, 6-20, 12-20, 12-26, 12-32, 12-38, 12-40

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Roosters: Connor Watson; Panthers: Nathan Cleary

Penalty count: 4-6; Half-time: 6-12; Referee: Gerard Sutton; Attendance: