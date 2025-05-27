Perth Bears lock in ‘preferred’ coaching options in potential blow for Super League pair

PERTH BEARS have locked in their ‘preferred’ coaching options to take charge of the new NRL franchise from the 2027 season.

According to CODE Sports, the Bears have identified current Australia boss as their number one choice, with ex-Warrington Wolves centre and current Sydney Roosters assistant Matt King set to become second-in-command, as per The Daily Telegraph.

That would leave both current Warrington boss Sam Burgess and Leeds Rhinos man Brad Arthur without a look-in at the Bears, despite constant speculation surrounding both men in the past month.

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has also been linked to the Bears, but his job at Rovers remains unfinished.

A decision on the Perth vacancy is looming, with speculation suggesting that a conclusion could be reached by the end of this week.

Whilst Burgess still has one more year left on his Warrington deal after 2025, Arthur is out of contract at the end of this campaign and has made no secret of his desire to coach in the NRL again.

King himself has spoken of his desire to become a head coach one day, saying: “I am daydreaming about it more and more,” King said on Triple M’s Sunday Sin Bin.

“A couple of years ago I was staunch – I was like no way I would ever do that. I turn 45 this year, I have done a big old apprenticeship.

“The love and joy the game gives me, I love it mate. To think that at some stage I might one the head coach of a footy program at a club that means something to me – I don’t want to be that coach that is interviewing for absolutely every club that pops up.

“To look at any club it has to be the right fit for me and my family. I will be patient, I will hold my cool and if the right opportunity pops up at the right club and it feels right, in all honesty I will probably have a crack at it.”