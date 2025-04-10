Positional switch no issue for Widnes Vikings skipper Jack Owens

WIDNES VIKINGS skipper Jack Owens could blossom by being in the centres if Warrington fullback prospect Cai Taylor-Wray remains available to the DCBL Stadium side, according to coach Allan Coleman.

The 30-year-old, who is in his second stint with his hometown club after coming through their old Academy system and playing in Super League before spells at St Helens and Leigh, is best known as a fullback or winger.

But Owens switched to centre as teenager Taylor-Wray came in on dual-registration from the Wolves to claim a try in the 26-22 win at Doncaster, and Coleman was impressed by both his response and performance.

“Jack is a great captain and a great club man,” said the team chief of the player who went into the 1895 Cup quarter-final clash at York yesterday (Sunday, April 6) on 999 points for Widnes (84 tries, 331 goals and a field-goal).

“He’s been brilliant ever since I came here (ahead of last season), and I had no doubts about keeping him as skipper, because he’s a natural leader through his attitude and actions.

“Jack is a proper rugby nerd who looks into the game deeply, watches lots of matches, and is always trying to squeeze that little bit extra out of himself and his team-mates.

“He’s under contract until next season and I hope we get a few more out of him. While he will inevitably lose a little bit of pace, he is so switched on mentally that I see centre as being a great role for him in the longer term, one where he can use both his talent and influence.

“He’s embraced that challenge of playing there just as I expected he would, and if we do get Cai back for some more appearances, I know Jack will go with it.”

Forward Lewis Hall has begun rehabilitation work after surgery an ankle injury sustained in February.

Widnes return to league duty at home to Barrow on Sunday.