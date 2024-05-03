Railway union calls out Hull KR for “hugely disappointing” new off-field partnership

THE National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has called out Hull KR for what they deem to be a “hugely disappointing” partnership with P&O Ferries.

The RMT has been at the forefront of the fight for workers’ rights since 1990, with General Secretary Mick Lynch earning praise throughout all corners of the UK for his unwillingness to bend in front of government pressure regarding recent train strikes over pay disputes and guard issues.

In a move that has taken a number of people by surprise, the RMT has hit out at KR’s deal to strike up a platinum partnership with P&O Ferries for 2024 and 2025.

The RMT took to X to protest the deal, saying: “They say you can be judged by the company you keep, so it is hugely disappointing that @hullkrofficial should choose to partner with the toxic @POferries. 800 seafarers sacked, via Zoom, many in Hull! Hang your heads in shame @hullkrofficial.

“Sickening ‘sports wash’ on P&O’s ships of shame. 786 UK seafarers were dismissed, including the Pride of Hull and replaced with overseas agency crew paid under £5 per hour to work an 84 hour week for 17 weeks. @hullkrofficial must scrap this deal.

Hull KR are excited to announce a multi-year partnership with international brand, and 2024 Global Travel Awards winners, @POferries 🤝🛳️ Read more 👉 https://t.co/jEjGVNWHvz#UpTheRobins 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/b1EWF4J9St — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) May 3, 2024

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin said on the deal: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with P&O Ferries. East Hull has been the home of P&O Ferries for almost 60 years, the proximity of the stadium to the port makes us neighbours, so we are excited to come together elevate both brands through our work together.”

P&O Ferries have been around for 185 years and have been part of the East Hull Community since 1965, operating as the direct link to Rotterdam and close neighbours Amsterdam.

