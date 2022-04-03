Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley reveals his key long-term objective for club

Paul Rowley says he and his staff are working to iron out the inconsistency which has long been a Salford trait.

The Red Devils went into their Super League meeting at Wakefield after having won three and lost three, while also bowing out of the Challenge Cup.

A 20-0 sixth-round defeat at Wigan, which followed a 26-12 home league win over Leeds, left Salford with an approaching blank weekend.

Rowley and his right-hand men Danny Orr and Kurt Haggerty will use it to “bang the drum” about performance levels.

“The biggest challenge is always about getting consistency,” said the former Leigh and Toronto team chief, who was appointed in November.

“It’s a problem for a number of clubs this season, and it’s been a problem for this club for years.”

Salford, of course, made the Grand Final in 2019, three years after needing to beat Hull KR in the Million Pound Game to seal top-flight survival.

“There was a bit of a perfect storm to the Grand Final led by Jackson Hastings,” added Rowley.

“But that can’t detract from a difficult period the club has been in for quite a few years.”

Having been in the Qualifiers in 2018, Salford finished third-bottom in 2020 and second-bottom last year.

And Rowley continued: “We’re trying to claw our way out of that trend of inconsistency, but it’s a journey that takes time.

“We speak about culture, and that’s set by the environment the staff create as well as the players.

“As a staff we want to lead by being consistent in repeating good actions and preparing with no stone unturned.

“We provide honest feedback for the players and they are giving it also, and we will keep working hard to get that consistency we need.”

Salford’s Easter schedule features a trip to Warrington on Thursday, April 14 and a home game against Catalans the following Monday.

