Refereeing appointments confirmed for Super League Round 22

WELL another round of Super League is upon this weekend and what a weekend it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Thursday night when Warrington Wolves host Catalans Dragons before Hull KR travel to Wigan Warriors on Friday.
Leeds Rhinos then visit local rivals Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon as Hull FC host Leigh Leopards on Saturday night.
On Sunday, Huddersfield Giants make the trip to St Helens whilst Wakefield Trinity go to Salford Red Devils to round off the weekend.
But, who will officiate all six fixtures?
Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons
14th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: K. Silcock
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Wigan Warriors v Hull KR
15th August, KO: 20:00
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
16th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Hull FC v Leigh Leopards
16th August, KO: 17:30
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: J. Kinsley
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
St Helens v Huddersfield Giants
17th August, KO: 14:30
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: J. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity
17th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: S. Houghton
Touch Judge 1: P. Brooke
Touch Judge 2: T. Gibbs
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: A. Smith