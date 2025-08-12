Refereeing appointments confirmed for Super League Round 22

WELL another round of Super League is upon this weekend and what a weekend it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Thursday night when Warrington Wolves host Catalans Dragons before Hull KR travel to Wigan Warriors on Friday.

Leeds Rhinos then visit local rivals Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon as Hull FC host Leigh Leopards on Saturday night.

On Sunday, Huddersfield Giants make the trip to St Helens whilst Wakefield Trinity go to Salford Red Devils to round off the weekend.

But, who will officiate all six fixtures?

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

14th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: K. Silcock

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

15th August, KO: 20:00

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

16th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards

16th August, KO: 17:30

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: J. Kinsley

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

17th August, KO: 14:30

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: J. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

17th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: S. Houghton

Touch Judge 1: P. Brooke

Touch Judge 2: T. Gibbs

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: A. Smith