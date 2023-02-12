Renouf Atoni keen to fill David Fifita’s boots as he seeks leadership role at Wakefield Trinity

RENOUF ATONI wants to be a leader at Wakefield Trinity and has no problem filling the large boots of David Fifita.

Former Canterbury Bulldogs prop Atoni has joined the club on a one-year deal after failing to make an appearance in a season at Sydney Roosters.

The 27-year-old is keen to embrace the challenge of a leadership role at Trinity following the departure of stalwart frontrowers Fifita and Tinirau Arona at the end of last season.

“I understood they had a few of their older boys leaving, so there were a few spots where they were missing leadership,” said Atoni.

“I chanced myself at becoming a leader here. I’m still learning how to be a leader.

“They had a few boys who are known as legends of the club now. They’re big shoes to fill but it’s a new challenge and I’m ready to take it on.

“I’m nervous for the season but keen to see how it goes as a leader in the team.”

Atoni is confident his style of play will suit the team, after admitting that he struggled to adapt to the style at the Roosters.

“I had an honest conversation with the coach; it was me not fitting into the Roosters’ style of play. I felt the same too, I felt like I didn’t fit their style of play.

“There was a part of me saying ‘stay back and try and earn that’. But as well, I want to make a career for myself. So I thought ‘why not start fresh somewhere?’

“I’ve found not just the boys but the club and Wakefield as a town, people here are lovely. I’m enjoying it and I’m having fun.”

Atoni, who is living with his partner and young son close to Wakefield’s Belle Vue ground, is hoping to make his competitive debut in Friday’s season opener at home to Catalans Dragons.

After taking part in no fewer than four pre-season games, he says he knows what to expect from the English game: “Everyone is strong here – everyone can whack!

“I found that out in my second game (against Halifax) when I got whacked by the smallest guy.

“I don’t know who he was, but hats off to him, he put me straight on my legs which has never happened before. From then I knew that’s how it is here!

“I’m nervous for Friday, real nervous, because it’ll be a challenge.”

