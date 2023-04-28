RFL Chair explains decision to host England-Tonga series in the north following rugby league fans’ complaints

ENGLAND’S Test series with Tonga has been confirmed for later this year, with the three venues all residing in the north of England.

St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium, Huddersfield Giants’ John Smith’s Stadium and Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley will all play host when Kristian Woolf’s men come to the UK for a three-part series in October and November.

However, there has been some cause for concern amongst rugby league fans that London, which delivered so well in terms of ticket sales and interest in the latest Rugby League World Cup, was overlooked to host one of the games.

To respond to those concerns, RFL Chairman Simon Johnson has taken to social media giant, Twitter, in order to update fans on why those three destinations have been chosen.

Johnson tweeted: “We thought long and hard about venues and decided to stick with those venues that has been successful in the World Cup. London remains an important part of our strategic plan, a key part of the IMG strategy and a focus.”

In terms of the World Cup, Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium hosted the quarter-final between Australia and Lebanon, whilst Leeds’ Headingley held three games – including Australia’s demolition of Fiji – as St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium also held three games, including a brilliant fixture between Tonga and PNG.