RFL confirm error by video referee in Hull FC v Leigh Leopards game

PHIL BENTHAM, the RFL match officials director, has confirmed what many suspected after watching the thrilling 22-all golden-point draw between Hull FC and Leigh Leopards on Thursday night.

At the start of the second half of golden-point time, Hull winger Tom Briscoe caught the ball from the kick-off and to the casual viewer appeared to have his foot on the touchline, which should have resulted in a penalty to Hull.

The original decision was flagged by the touch judge but Hull lodged a Captain’s Challenge.

The video referee Jack Smith ruled that there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the decision and he ruled that the outcome was ‘inconclusive’.

League Express understands that in a subsequent conversation between Bentham and Hull CEO Richie Myler, Bentham conceded that the call was wrong and that the Captain’s Challenge should have succeeded, with the penalty going to Hull.

“The initial touch-judge call was based on the belief that Tom Briscoe pushed off from the field of play and carried the ball into touch by standing on the line,” the RFL told League Express.

“There was enough evidence available to the video referee to overturn that decision, piecing together the two angles – the back angle shows the foot on the line and the front angle shows the catch.”