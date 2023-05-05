RFL order junior fixtures to be played without touchline fans following “persistent unacceptable behaviour”

THE RFL have ordered a number of junior fixtures to be played without any spectators on the touchlines over the coming weeks.

That’s the result of persistent unacceptable behaviour by parents or guardians of players at the clubs involved.

The unprecedented decision will involve boys and girls games, on both sides of the Pennines.

Kerry Simmons, the RFL’s Safeguarding Manager, said:”This is not a decision the Safeguarding Case Management Group ever wanted to take. A positive touchline environment is a major part of Rugby League’s appeal at all levels, and we are consistently grateful to the majority of clubs, players, parents and guardians who support our Enjoy the Game and Respect campaigns.

“However we have been dealing with more instances of unacceptable behaviour than ever before on a consistent basis in the early weeks of the 2023 season. We have adopted a number of less drastic approaches with consistent offenders, but they have not achieved the necessary change in behaviour – so we now feel duty-bound to underline that this behaviour is unacceptable, as it is unfair to that majority of participants, especially children, who are being prevented from enjoying their Rugby League in a safe and enjoyable environment.

“We hope those affected by the touchline bans in the coming weeks will now recognise that their behaviour has been unacceptable, and that we will be able to welcome them back to Rugby League later in the season.

“We all have a duty to protect the welfare and enjoyment of children. Junior players and match officials do it for fun, to build friendships and to learn. We ask all adults when watching to remember this.”