RFL responds to Salford Red Devils crisis following reserves squad named for St Helens clash

THE RFL has issued a new statement following Salford Red Devils’ decision to effectively send a reserves side to St Helens in Round One of Super League tomorrow afternoon.

The future of the Red Devils looked to have been secured following the takeover of a consortium led by Swiss businessman Dario Berta last week, but the club is still in special measures.

That means that Salford head coach Paul Rowley only has a £1.2 million sustainability cap to work with in terms of the side he can name for tomorrow’s fixture.

However, the Red Devils have named just Joe Bullock and Kai Morgan as two of those with Super League appearance.

Now the RFL has responded, telling League Express: “The RFL have today (Friday) reinforced to Salford Red Devils the specific conditions which need to be met to allow the lifting of the salary cap restrictions that were imposed on the club in December as part of the conditions required for the advance in their central distribution.

“The necessary conditions for other subsequent steps have also been reconfirmed – the RFL ratification of a change in ownership at the club, involving the fit and proper persons test, and then potentially also for taking the club out of special measures.”