RL Commercial appoint major consultancy to help secure investment

RUGBY LEAGUE COMMERCIAL have stepped up efforts to secure fresh investment in the sport by appointing one of the world’s biggest professional services firms as strategic advisors.

Deloitte have been tasked with helping to “identify, develop, and lead strategic investment opportunities”, according to the RFL.

Pursuing new investment is among RFL and RL Commercial chair Nigel Wood’s top priorities.

Much talk has centered around the NRL’s proposed partnership, with NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo due in England later this month.

But discussions are also believed to have been held with multiple private equity firms about a potential stake in the premier competition, Super League.

Asked about potential investors last November, Wood told League Express: “It wouldn’t be appropriate to go into details, but what I can say is that rugby league in the UK is a very investable proposition.

“Lots of other sports have attracted external finance in recent years and I’m very confident about our prospects.”

Deloitte Sports Business Group, the company’s sporting arm, have contributed to more than 250 transactions over the past three decades across 40 different sports.

Rhodri Jones, RL Commercial’s managing director, said: “Rugby league is strongly positioned for growth and investment, and by appointing trusted experts at Deloitte, we believe this is the right moment to secure the most advantageous outcome for the sport.

“We have been in active discussions with a number of prospective partners in recent months, and bringing Deloitte on board at this stage to provide guidance and explore opportunities in greater detail represents a prudent and professional next step.”