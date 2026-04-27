Rochdale Hornets alter match date in show of support for football club

ROCHDALE HORNETS have brought forward their home Championship meeting with Newcastle Thunder by a day due to a potential trip to Wembley for the town’s promotion-chasing football team.

It was set to take place a week on Sunday, May 10, but that’s the date of football’s National League play-off final, with a place in the English Football League the prize for the winners.

Rochdale AFC, Hornets’ landlords at the Crown Oil Arena, will have home advantage in a play-off semi-final tie against Scunthorpe United or Southend United this Sunday, May 3.

The Rugby League side will now face Newcastle on Saturday, May 9 (1.00), saying: “By moving the date of the fixture, supporters of both the football and rugby club will be able to attend the play-off final at Wembley should Dale advance to that stage, without missing out on a Hornets home fixture.

“We are proud to support the town’s football team as they continue their bid to return to the Football League. We thank supporters for their understanding, and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Dale, relegated from the EFL to the fifth tier in 2023, were denied promotion in dramatic fashion when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to York City in the final match of the regular season on Saturday.

York, needing only a point to pip their hosts the National League title and the one automatic promotion place, equalised in the 13th minute of stoppage time.

Rochdale had gone in front in the fifth of an original eight minutes of time added on, but celebrating fans flooded onto the pitch causing the restart to be delayed.

Dale must now pick themselves up and try again in the play-offs.

Hornets are 13th in the Championship and have a bye round this weekend.