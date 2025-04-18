Rochdale Hornets edge past Swinton Lions with 18th man the match-winner

ROCHDALE HORNETS 8 SWINTON LIONS 7

IAN RIGG, Crown Oil Arena, Friday

MORGAN PUNCHARD started as 18th man and finished as the match-winner to see dogged Rochdale claim the bragging rights over Swinton on a wet Good Friday afternoon.

Not initially even named in the team, Punchard came on the 51st minute after two Hornets players failed head-injury assessments.

Rochdale trailed 6-7 at the time and, moments later, had Jaden Dayes sent off, but on the hour mark Punchard scored the only two points of the second half via a penalty to edge the game for his side.

Swinton were dealt a blow themselves in the opening minutes when their captain Mitch Cox was injured in the tackle and had to leave the field.

The Hornets made the early pressure and it took a good tackle from Harry Higham to stop Cian Tyrer on the left.

But they took the lead on 13 minutes when, after Emerson Whittel went close, from the play-the-ball Elijah Simpson crossed by the posts to score on debut following his move from disbanded Cornwall and Max Flanagan converted.

The Lions hit back five minutes later when some pressure in the left corner saw Gav Rodden send Ellis Anderson over and Briers landed the conversion from the touchline.

Swinton lost Aaron Lynch to the sin bin on 32 minutes for a late shot on Gregg McNally, although within a minute the numbers were evened out as Deane Meadows saw yellow for a late shot on Louie Roberts.

Flanagan then stroked wide a 30-metre penalty attempt which would have put Rochdale back in front, and instead they trailed at the break.

With the seconds running down to the half-time hooter, Briers landed a drop-goal via a deflection off a Hornets defender.

The Lions came out strongly for the second half and in the opening minutes they forced three goal-line drop-outs without reward.

Moments after Punchard’s arrival, Dayes went in the opposite direction after being sent off for a high tackle on Frank Sergent.

Swinton were awarded a penalty right in front of the posts on 56 minutes which would have put them three points ahead, but they elected to play the ball rather than take the kick and lost possession in the first tackle.

It proved a costly decision as Rochdale went down the other end and, after Dom Newton was ankle-tapped, they were awarded a penalty for offside, and Punchard added the points to put his side ahead.

The visitors had a purple patch with lots of pressure on the line, but handling errors were letting them down.

The Hornets were awarded another penalty with ten minutes left which was also kickable, but they took the tap instead and failed to post points.

That meant good scramble defence was required – and found – in the closing minutes to see out the win.

GAMESTAR: Morgan Punchard came off the bench as 18th man and had a big influence.

GAMEBREAKER: Punchard’s penalty-goal midway through the second half secured the win.

MATCHFACTS

HORNETS

1 Gregg McNally

28 Cian Tyrer

20 Tom Ashton

4 Myles Harrop

5 Luke Forber

14 Max Flanagan

7 Lewis Else

26 Elijah Simpson

29 Dec O’Donnell

10 Luke Nelmes

12 Duane Straugheir

19 Jayden Dayes

13 Emmerson Whittel

Subs (all used)

9 Oli Burton

16 Jordan Andrade

11 Deane Meadows

31 Dom Newton

18th man (used)

23 Morgan Punchard

Tries: E Simpson (13)

Goals: Flanagan 1/2, Punchard 1/1

Sin bin: Meadows (33) – dangerous tackle

Dismissal: Dayes (53) – high tackle

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

5 Harry Higham

2 Ellis Anderson

22 Aaron Lynch

25 Frank Sergent

14 Jordan Paga

7 Reece Briers

8 Adam Sidlow

18 Tommy Porter

33 Alfie Sinclair

11 Gav Rodden

12 Mitch Cox

13 Kenny Baker

Subs (all used)

9 George Roby

15 Jordan Brown

16 Finley Beardsworth

10 Bobby Shingler

Tries: Anderson (18)

Goals: Briers 1/1

Field-goals: Briers (40)

Sin bin: Lynch (32) – late tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-7; 8-7

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hornets: Morgan Punchard; Lions: Ellis Anderson

Penalty count: 11-10

Half-time: 6-7

Referee: Andy Sweet