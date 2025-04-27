Rochdale Hornets impose themselves as Paul Sykes makes history for Dewsbury Rams

DEWSBURY RAMS 18 ROCHDALE HORNETS 32

MATTHEW WARD, FLAIR Stadium, Sunday

TWO TRIES from Dan Nixon helped Rochdale claim victory over Dewsbury in a game that saw 43-year-old Paul Sykes create a new record of 27 successive seasons as a professional player.

Despite the Hornets going behind early to a Tom Delaney try, they responded to lead at the break. A further two scores helped them to victory, despite Dewsbury’s best efforts to get back into contention.

They started the game brighter but struggled to find a way through a stubborn Hornets defence.

George Senior came closest to opening the score for the Rams as he charged for the line but he was held up inches away.

Eventually, they did get through on 15 minutes when Sykes’ crossfield kick to the right was well caught by Delaney to dot down for a try converted by Jacob Hookem.

Hornets responded when Morgan Punchard kicked across to the left to find Nixon, who turned and touched down, although Punchard’s conversion attempt drifted across the front of the posts.

But that seemed to invigorate the Hornets and they took control of the contest, with Nixon claiming his second when he collected the ball from a scrum and searched for an opening. When Sykes slipped in the line of defence, that provided the opportunity for Nixon, and he charged 80 metres to give his side the lead with Punchard adding his first conversion.

And Hornets finished the half in style when Lewis Else danced around the Dewsbury defenders, eventually carving a way to the line to tap down for a ten-point lead at the break.

However, their lead was cut back at the start of the second half as Dewsbury looked to mount a comeback.

Patience was required from the Rams as they set up camp on the Hornets’ line. Eventually, Keenan Tomlinson was successful in bringing the hosts back into it when he forced his way over with Hookem adding the goal for a four-point margin.

But Hornets responded, again from a scrum, when they moved it left to find Luke Forber, who dived over the line to score an unconverted try.

That advantage was soon extended as the Hornets looked to wrap up victory. Neat work, just shy of the line, found Jaden Dayes, who crashed his way over for a converted try.

But Dewsbury weren’t giving up just yet.

Immediately after conceding, the Rams went up the other end to again cut the advantage when Dec Tomlinson fed Luke McShane, who flew over the line for a converted try to give some hope for the Rams, who desperately tried to claw their way back into the game but found the Hornets’ defence hard to break down.

And Rochdale had time to score before the end to wrap up a hard-fought victory. They showed patience in front of the line before Declan O’Donnell sensed his opportunity, twisting to the line to secure victory.

GAMESTAR: Dan Nixon’s two tries and attacking intent helped Rochdale in attack.

GAMEBREAKER: Dec O’Donnell’s late try finally extinguished any hope Dewsbury had of snatching the points.

MATCHFACTS

RAMS

30 Craig McShane

27 Tom Delaney

3 Caelum Jordan

4 George Senior

22 Liam Copland

26 Paul Sykes

7 Jacob Hookem

8 Jackson Walker

31 Jack McShane

36 Jamie Gill

15 Keenan Tomlinson

12 Matt Garside

13 Dec Tomlinson

Subs (all used)

9 Sam Day

19 Jack Briggs

14 Luke Mearns

18 Jamie Field

Tries: Delaney (15), Tomlinson (42), J McShane (56)

Goals: Hookem 3/3

HORNETS

1 Gregg McNally

2 Dan Nixon

4 Myles Harrop

20 Tommy Ashton

5 Luke Forber

23 Morgan Punchard

7 Lewis Else

24 Elijah Simpson

29 Dec O’Donnell

10 Luke Nelmes

19 Jaden Dayes

12 Duane Straugheir

13 Emmerson Whittel

Subs (all used)

9 Oli Burton

31 Dom Newton

16 Jordan Andrade

11 Deane Meadows

Tries: Nixon (21, 31), Else (39), Forber (47), Dayes (53), O’Donnell (78)

Goals: Punchard 4/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-10, 6-16; 12-16, 12-20, 12-26, 18-26, 18-32

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rams: Craig McShane; Hornets: Dan Nixon

Penalty count: 1-6

Half-time: 6-16

Referee: Adam Williams