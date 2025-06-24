Rochdale Hornets unveil one-off kit for ‘Superhero Day’

ROCHDALE HORNETS have unveiled a special one-off kit which will be worn when they host Whitehaven in the club’s second annual Superhero Day fixture on Sunday, August 3.

The superhero-themed kit is available to pre-order via the club’s official kit supplier ICON Sports, and is white and green in colour.

Superhero Day is a new themed event for Rugby League, and Hornets will embrace the superhero world in and around the stadium leading up to the match, with plenty of initiatives for the whole family to enjoy.

Supporters are encouraged to embrace the day and get involved, with prizes to be awarded for the best fancy dress on display at the Crown Oil Arena.

Hornets will also be holding superhero-themed activities in the Smith Metals Family Stand, which contains a bar, food kiosk and a pop-up Hooper’s Hive.