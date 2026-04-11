Rochdale Hornets v Barrow Raiders Match Preview & 21-man squads

ROCHDALE HORNETS had a great start to the Championship season, winning their first three games, but since then they have only won one out of their next six and they now sit in tenth position in the table.

And on Sunday they face a difficult game against Barrow Raiders, who have won six out of their seven league games so far.

Key Hornets halfback Jamie Dallimore missed their Easter visit to Oldham, but coach Gary Thornton (pictured above) is able to recall him as well as Jordan Syme, while he also adds Warrington loanee James Duffy to his squad and youngster Harry Sheridan, while Kieran Taylor has been recalled by his parent club Widnes.

The Raiders had a fine Easter win against Widnes Vikings, and coach Allan Coleman ,makes just one change to his squad, with Trent Ruddy replacing Tom Walker, who is out for three weeks.

SQUADS

Hornets: 1 Max Flanagan, 2 Dan Nixon, 3 Tom Ashton, 4 Junior Sa’u, 6 Jamie Dallimore, 7 Jordan Paga, 8 Jaden Dayes, 9 Ross Whitmore, 12 Ethan Wood, 13 Jordan Syme, 14 George Roby, 17 Dylan Kelly-Duffy, 19 Luke Waterworth, 21 TJ Boyd, 24 Ben Metcalfe, 25 Jack Hansen, 28 Charlie McKler, 34 Chris Barratt, 35 Isaac Reid, James Duffy, Harry Sheridan

Outs: 5 Ben Will, 10 Lewis Hatton, 20 Joe Hickey, 28 Kieran Taylor,

Ins: 6 Jamie Dallimore, 13 Jordan Syme, James Duffy, Harry Sheridan

Raiders: 1 Luke Cresswell, 3 Shane Toal, 4 Curtis Teare, 5 Luke Broadbent, 6 Brad Walker, 7 Ryan Johnston, 9 Josh Wood, 10 Joe Bullock, 11 Ellis Robson, 12 Matthew Costello, 13 Ryan King, 15 Charlie Emslie, 16 Greg Richards, 17 Alex Bishop, 20 Dan Knott, 21 Trent Ruddy, 25 Tee Ritson, 30 Jarrad Stack, 31 Stevie Watson, 32 Ellis Archer, Harvey Makin,

Outs: 8 Tom Walker,

Ins: 21 Trent Ruddy

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

STATS

Barrow’s TEE RITSON has scored tries in the Raiders’ last four meetings with Rochdale (>1-3-1-2).

Last ten meetings:

Rochdale 12, Barrow 38 (CCR4, 27/2/22)

Rochdale 30, Barrow 32 (L1R17, 5/9/21)

Barrow 40, Rochdale 4 (L1R6, 12/6/21)

Barrow 54, Rochdale 10 (ChR15, 26/5/19)

Rochdale 20, Barrow 8 (ChR5, 3/3/19)

Barrow 17, Rochdale 10 (CSR1, 12/8/18)

Barrow 20, Rochdale 6 (ChR16, 10/6/18)

Rochdale 24, Barrow 12 (ChR6, 11/3/18)

Barrow 34, Rochdale 12 (L1S8-R1, 24/7/16)

Barrow 4, Rochdale 18 (L1R5, 1/5/16)