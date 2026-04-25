Rochdale Hornets v Dewsbury Rams Match Preview & Team Squads

ROCHDALE HORNETS and Dewsbury Rams currently occupy positions ten and nine respectively in the Championship table, each with eight points, although Hornets have played ten games while the Rams have played nine.

But they will both be anxious to retain their spots in the play-off places and they come into this game from having had different experiences in last week’s first-round matches in the 1895 Cup.

Hornets registered a shock victory over Sheffield Eagles and their coach Gary Thornton (pictured above) has made just one change to his squad, bringing back hooker George Roby to replace Luke Waterworth.

His Rams counterpart Paul March has made more changes in his squad, bringing back four experienced players, including the vastly experienced Danny Addy.

SQUADS

Hornets: 1 Max Flanagan, 2 Dan Nixon, 3 Tom Ashton, 4 Junior Sa’u, 6 Jamie Dallimore, 7 Jordan Paga, 8 Jaden Dayes, 9 Ross Whitmore, 12 Ethan Wood, 13 Jordan Syme, 14 George Roby, 17 Dylan Kelly-Duffy, 20 Joe Hickey, 21 TJ Boyd, 24 Ben Metcalfe, 25 Jack Hansen, 26 Harry Sheridan, 31 Jay Scriven, 33 Isaac Coleman, 34 Chris Barratt,

Outs: 19 Luke Waterworth,

Ins: 14 George Roby

Rams: 1 Craig McShane, 2 Tom Delaney, 4 George Senior, 5 Liam Copland, 6 Dan Coates, 7 Jacob Hookem, 8 Luke Nelmes, 9 Jack McShane, 10 Toby Everett, 11 Joe Summers, 13 Dec Tomlinson, 14 Jacob Parkinson, 15 Jacob Bateman, 16 Louis Collinson, 17 Harvey Roberts, 20 Valu Bentley, 22 George Rayner, 23 Brad Graham, 26 Paul Sykes, 29 Bailey O’Connor, 35 Danny Addy

Outs: 12 Luke Mearns, 19 Louie Walker, 25 Sam Spencer,

Ins: 2 Tom Delaney, 8 Luke Nelmes, 9 Jack McShane, 35 Danny Addy

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Rochdale 32, Dewsbury 36 (L1R22, 7/9/25)

Dewsbury 18, Rochdale 32 (L1R7, 27/4/25)

Dewsbury 42, Rochdale 0 (L1R13, 16/6/23)

Rochdale 4, Dewsbury 52 (L1R4, 26/3/23)

Dewsbury 38, Rochdale 18 (CCR3, 12/3/23)

Rochdale 12, Dewsbury 32 (ChR1, 28/7/19)

Dewsbury 66, Rochdale 10 (ChR16, 9/6/19)

Rochdale 26, Dewsbury 22 (CSR6, 23/9/18)

Dewsbury 27, Rochdale 32 (ChR13, 6/5/18)

Rochdale 6, Dewsbury 38 (ChR3, 19/2/18)

PAUL SYKES needs five goals to reach 500 for Dewsbury Rams (486 conversions & penalties, 9 field goals).

– (198 appearances, 2016-2026)