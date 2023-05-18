Rohan Smith confirms Leeds Rhinos star has rejected “massive” contract offer with Super League move likely

AS Super League clubs aim to build their roster for 2024 and beyond, some players are destined to move on from their current sides.

One man who looks set for an exit from Headingley and the Leeds Rhinos is forward Sam Walters, with Leeds boss Rohan Smith confirming that the towering prop has rejected a new “massive upgrade” on his current contract.

“We made Sam a really strong offer, long-term offer and a massive upgrade on his previous contract. That’s where the conversation came to an end,” Smith admitted.

“I’m not sure where he’s going to end up but him moving on is that where it is at the moment.”

As well as Walters being out of contract, the likes of James Bentley and Aidan Sezer are too, but Smith was coy when giving any potential updates.

“Nothing is settled, those conversations will continue to happen and when there is an update, there will be an update.”