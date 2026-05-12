Rugby league fans vote for new England captain if George Williams fails to make World Cup

RUGBY LEAGUE fans want to see Wakefield Trinity forward Mike McMeeken to take over as England captain if George Williams cannot make the Rugby League World Cup with injury later this year.

Williams is currently sidelined indefinitely with a neck injury, and, with no timeline yet revealed, it puts the Warrington Wolves star’s World Cup hopes into jeopardy.

However, there is no shortage of potential leaders within the England camp – and in a League Express readers’ poll, opinion was divided.

League Express readers were asked: “If George Williams doesn’t recover in time to play in the World Cup for England later this year, who would you like to see captain the England side in his place?”

Mike McMeeken – Wakefield Trinity – 23.81%

Elliot Minchella – Hull KR – 22.78%

Herbie Farnworth – Dolphins – 15.06%

Morgan Knowles – Dolphins – 11.45%

Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos – 10.17%

Daryl Clark – Warrington Wolves – 8.88%

Matty Lees – St Helens – 7.85%