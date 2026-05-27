Rugby league fans vote for next young Super League winger to gain England selection

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been voting for the next young Super League winger to gain England selection.

In a latest League Express poll, readers were asked: “Of the current crop of emerging young wingers in Super League who wear squad numbers above 20, which will be the first to gain England selection?

Jacob Douglas – St Helens – 1.64%

Noah Hodkinson – Wigan Warriors – 30.50%

Jake Thewlis – Warrington Wolves – 26.76%

Owen Dagnall – St Helens – 14.66%

Jason Qareqare – Castleford Tigers – 9.91%

Jayden Myers – Wakefield Trinity – 8.42%

Noah Booth – Hull KR – 8.11%

The runaway winner from the above poll is Wigan’s Noah Hodkinson, who has burst onto the scene in 2026, registering five tries in seven appearances for the Warriors, deputising at both fullback and on the wing.