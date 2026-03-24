Rugby league fans vote on what NRL involvement they want in Super League

RUGBY LEAGUE fans vote have been voting on what NRL involvement they want to see in Super League.

Any potential deal between the NRL and Super League has been given a three-month deadline – before the deal is closed off.

Talks between the two competitions began last year, and they continued at the start of the month at the height of the rugby league extravaganza in Las Vegas.

But, chief of the Australian Rugby League Commission, Peter V’landys’, has emphasised that the NRL should take ‘total control’ of Super League.

With Super League clubs currently enjoying hegemony over the governing body, it remains to be seen what kind of deal could be struck.

But, the rugby league fraternity has given a strong opinion on what they want to see happen from the negotiations.

When asked in a League Express readers’ poll: “What would you like to see come from discussions between the RFL and the NRL in terms of the future administration of the game in the northern hemisphere?” the results were emphatic.

Here are the results:

The NRL to take over completely – 44.65%

The NRL to become a 50/50 partner with the RFL – 23.84%

The NRL to invest in the British game with control remaining in the hands of the RFL – 18.37%

The RFL to reject the NRl having any role in the British game – 13.14%