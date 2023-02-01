Rugby union set to introduce micro-tracked balls to confirm tries, kicks and head-to-head statistics – should rugby league follow suit?

WE are living in an age of incredible technological feats.

From the likes of electric cars to 5G, the digital advancements are not stopping anytime soon – and the same can certainly be applied to sport.

The likes of video technology have enhanced the game to a degree in which the NRL Bunker and Super League video referees now have a major role to play in fixtures.

However, rugby union is now set to go one step further with a rechargeable ball!

The ball contains a micro-tracking chip which communicates up to 20 times per second via radio frequency technology with ten beacons placed around a venue.

The technology is impressive in itself, but it also doesn’t affect performance or flight with the balls set to be trialled in the 15-man code’s Six Nations tournament, Sky Sports has revealed.

It’s five years in the making and a considerable amount of research, trialling and development has gone into the technology with the ‘Smart Ball’ able to track ball location and movement within centimetres.

Viewers of the Six Nations will therefore have access to the distance, speed, gain and effectiveness of kicks or passes within seconds on broadcast.

This information will be given through ‘Snap Stats’ and ‘Story Stats.’ ‘Snap Stats’ will be automatically given on screen, while ‘Story Stats’ supports head-to-head data analysis between players/teams.

Smart Balls will also be able to track whether or not a ball has been grounded by an individual, clearing up any potential doubt over inconclusive evidence – much like the goal-line technology in football – whilst kicks to touch will be more accurately defined.

There is a technological revolution currently happening and how good would it be to see this development in rugby league?