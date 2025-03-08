Ryan Hampshire signs for Championship club

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have announced the signing of Ryan Hampshire on a deal for the rest of the season.

Versatile back Hampshire has been a free agent since leaving Wigan, where he won back-to-back Super League titles as a squad player, at the end of last year.

The 30-year-old has also featured for Leigh, Wakefield and Castleford and drops down to Championship level on a permanent basis for the first time in his career.

It’s the first addition made by Featherstone since Paul Cooke replaced James Ford as head coach last week.

“Ryan is a player of genuine quality,” said Cooke.

“He plays in the halves and at fullback and will bring speed, strength and skill to our squad.

“We look forward to him getting out onto the field, contributing to us with his Super League experience.

“Ryan’s knowledge, we believe, will also help the other squad members in his position improve.”

Hampshire said: “Being able to get back in to training and soon on the pitch after a longer off-season is something I’m excited about.

“I am stepping in to a completely new environment here with Featherstone but they are a passionate club with proud supporters. It is something I’m looking forward to.”