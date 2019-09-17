Ryan Shaw’s cross-code move confirmed

Ryan Shaw has made the move to rugby union after joining Yorkshire Carnegie.

As revealed by League Express, the winger has agreed a part-time move to the Headingley-based side, who play in the second tier of the 15-man code.

“I have always liked the idea of making the link across to rugby union at some point in my career,” he said.

“Having met with the Yorkshire Carnegie coaching staff I knew this would be the right move for me. There will be obvious challenges but I am looking forward to it. I have been a full-time player since I was 17 but I have reached the age when you need to think about life after rugby and this opportunity with Yorkshire Carnegie is great for me on both fronts.

“The chance to train in the great facilities at the club and play at Emerald Headingley was a big draw for me. I have spoken to Head Coach Joe Ford and he was great in talking about how I can adapt my game from Rugby League to Rugby Union. Joe played League growing up and he was able to put things across to me clearly. With his help, and the rest of the backroom staff, I am looking forward to the challenge.

“As a goal kicker, I have always appreciated the importance of kicking in Rugby Union and I am looking forward to developing my game after crossing codes.”

He is expected to be joined at Carnegie by Callum Bustin, the Bradford Bulls forward, and former Huddersfield Giants academy player Ross Whitmore.