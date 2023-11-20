Salford Red Devils desperate to remain local as mayor pledges support in stadium saga

SALFORD could be forced to play away from the city should they fail to extend the lease on their current home, which ends next week.

The Super League club, based at the Salford Community Stadium since 2012 after leaving their previous ground The Willows, are desperate for Salford City Council, who already own 50 percent of the venue, to complete a deal to buy the other half from property group Peel Holdings.

But opposition from some councillors has put the move on hold, and left the Red Devils uncertain over their future at the 12,000-capacity venue, which also hosts top-flight rugby union team Sale Sharks.

Last year, the council rejected a joint bid from the Sharks and Salford City Football Club, based at the Peninsula Stadium (Moor Lane) to buy the Salford Community Stadium.

There have been previous suggestions of the Red Devils moving to Moor Lane, which holds around 5,100, while managing director Paul King says talks have been held with Manchester City Council about a potential move to the Etihad complex, where as well as Manchester City’s main stadium, there is a 7,000-arena used by the football club’s women’s and development teams.

King says the Red Devils have also sounded out two other football clubs: Bury, whose Gigg Lane ground holds 11,800 and was once home to Swinton Lions, and Stockport County, whose Edgeley Park base has a 10,850 capacity and was used by Sale Sharks between 2003 and their move to the Salford Community Stadium in 2012.

But he says the much-preferred option is to remain at their current home, adding: “Our fanbase is primarily in and around Salford and it feels a little bit of a death now if we were to move outside the city.

“We’ve been representing the city really well and we’re just hoping we’re recognised on the local authority level.”

Salford City mayor Paul Dennett says he is “determined” to keep the Red Devils local.

“We are joint-owners of the stadium with Peel, and cannot make decisions without them,” he explained.

“The stadium is also occupied by Sale Sharks, who have been exemplary tenants providing much-needed income, which has been vital to making the entire business stack up.

“The council is also bound to provide services to the public of Salford that guarantees value for money to Salford taxpayers, and must provide robust checks and balances to ensure that our investments are sound and reasonable.

“While I appreciate that the club does not have indefinite time, it is also the case that the council alone cannot decide the timeframes for the necessary decisions to be taken.

“For a 150-year-old institution, and pillar of the sport, to be facing such a precarious situation is very worrying.

“Acquiring the stadium continues to involve a painstaking amount of work. My whole team at Salford City Council have spent many months seeking to make this happen in a highly complex and commercially sensitive environment.

“The management team at the club are operating under tremendous pressure and in extremely difficult circumstances. We recognise the severity of the present situation and understand their desire to communicate to fans.

“I remain determined to preserve this crucial piece of Salford’s heritage and will do whatever is in our power to ensure that this iconic Salford institution is not lost.

“But to achieve this, we will need the continued support of the club and wider community, and we need fans to remain committed and involved, now more than ever.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.