Salford Red Devils forward confirms immediate shock retirement

SALFORD RED DEVILS forward Ben Hellewell has confirmed his immediate shock retirement from professional rugby league.

The Scotland international – for whom he has 22 caps – has registered four appearances for the Red Devils during the 2025 Super League campaign, but has spent the last few months sidelined with a hip injury.

Now Hellewell has confirmed that he needs a full hip replacement, ending his time in the sport with immediate effect.

“After 16 years, nearly 300 games, 3 World Cups, and the honour of wearing the Scotland jersey, it’s time to hang up the boots,” Hellewell wrote on Instagram.

“A full hip replacement means the body’s calling it before the heart is ready, but what a journey it’s been.

“It’s been one hell of a chapter. Bruises that told better stories than I could, teammates who feel more like family, and memories I’ll still be boring people with in 30 years’ time.

“I’m beyond grateful to my family for their support through every game from amateur to professional in every season.

“To my wife, thank you for standing by me through the highs and the lows, the wins and the injuries. Having my little sideline supporters, my girls cheering me on, has been the best thing of all.

“Thanks to my teammates and coaches who have helped me through my career.

“On to the next chapter.”

Hellewell has also spent time at Featherstone Rovers, London Broncos and Leigh Leopards.