Salford Red Devils give positive update on Emmanuel Waine following hospital visit

SALFORD RED DEVILS have given a positive update on Emmanuel Waine after he was taken to hospital during Thursday night’s 17-16 loss to Catalans Dragons.
Waine was hit high by Catalans’ Franck Maria in a sickening collision, with the Frenchman being given a red card by debutant referee Matty Lynn.
The Papua New Guinea forward was subsequently taken to hospital after being knocked out on the field – but Salford have now provided an update on the loanee.
The club posted on X: “We are pleased to report Emmanuel Waine is back home from hospital and recovering from a collision which forced him from the field in last Thursday’s game.
“A big thank you to all medical personnel who acted so quickly to provide care on the field.”
— Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) September 7, 2025