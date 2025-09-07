Salford Red Devils give positive update on Emmanuel Waine following hospital visit

SALFORD RED DEVILS have given a positive update on Emmanuel Waine after he was taken to hospital during Thursday night’s 17-16 loss to Catalans Dragons.

Waine was hit high by Catalans’ Franck Maria in a sickening collision, with the Frenchman being given a red card by debutant referee Matty Lynn.

The Papua New Guinea forward was subsequently taken to hospital after being knocked out on the field – but Salford have now provided an update on the loanee.

The club posted on X: “We are pleased to report Emmanuel Waine is back home from hospital and recovering from a collision which forced him from the field in last Thursday’s game.

“A big thank you to all medical personnel who acted so quickly to provide care on the field.”