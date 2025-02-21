Salford Red Devils new owner speaks for the first time since successful takeover of Super League club

SALFORD RED DEVILS new owner Dario Berta has spoken for the first time since the successful takeover of the Super League club.

The takeover was completed yesterday, allowing head coach Paul Rowley to choose from a full squad for tomorrow’s clash against Leeds Rhinos.

The statement from Berta reads: “Hello Salford Red Devils Family, Dario Berta here and I am both honoured and excited to introduce myself as one of the new owners of this incredible club.

“I want to thank you—the loyal supporters who have stood by the club through every high and low. Your dedication is the heartbeat of this club, and I am committed to honouring that passion by building on the strong foundation that already exists. I’m aware the process took a little longer than everyone hoped but we got there in the end.

“The Salford Red Devils are more than just a team; they represent a proud community, rich history, and a passionate fanbase that is second to none. From the moment I first encountered the spirit of this club, I knew it was something truly special.

“Obviously the deal is still fresh and there is a lot of work to be done in the background. Paul King and the team did a fantastic job under difficult circumstances, so we’d like to put on record our thanks to Paul, the CBS and everyone internally for their efforts.

“Our vision as a consortium is to not only achieve success in the Betfred Super League and domestic competitions, but to also strengthen our ties within the community, invest in the club infrastructure, and create an environment where our fans, players, and staff feel proud to be part of the Red Devils family. Together, we will strive for success on and off the field, while staying true to the values that make Salford so unique.

“We are so delighted to have appointed Chris Irwin to run the club as Chief Executive, a true Salford man and he has already hit the ground running. Chris’ knowledge and experience within the sport is exactly what we as owners need to drive the future ambitions and success. Chris will run the club and we’ll announce a new board of directors in due course. We have ambitious plans and we’ll be sharing that vision with you all shortly.

“My role here is to lead the consortium ownership group alongside my business partner Kurt Graver and Saia Kailahi and Curtis Brown from Jacobsen Management Group, who have helped us enormously with the acquisition as funding partners.

“I was hoping to be in Salford for the first home game of the season against Leeds Rhinos tomorrow, but unfortunately that has not been possible. However, I hope the performance of the Happy Mondays and more importantly the lads on the field make up for my absence.

“Thank you for welcoming me and the consortium onto this incredible journey. Your voice matters, and we are eager to listen, learn, and lead this club into a bright future.

“Let’s make the future of the Salford Red Devils something to be proud of—together.

“Up the Reds!”