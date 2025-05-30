Salford Red Devils players receive May wages

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ players have been paid their salaries for May, a day later than expected.

Wages are due to be received on the final Thursday of the month but only came through on Friday morning, the third time in four months they have not arrived as scheduled.

The development ensures Salford’s Super League game against Wigan Warriors goes ahead tonight (Friday).

It is believed that the money to pay wages was provided by a loan company, as concerns over the club’s financial situation continue to grow.

They have a hearing with HMRC set for June 26, with the Red Devils owing more than £600,000.

Far from relieving their long-standing financial concerns, a takeover in February has seen Salford lurch from one crisis to another.

The consortium in charge of the club is fronted by Swiss investment banker Dario Berta and business partner Kurt Graver and includes Australians Saia Kailahi – a music promoter and friend of Red Devils assistant coach Krisnan Inu – and Curtis Brown.

They bought the club with an interest in their Salford Community Stadium home, but its owners Salford City Council recently ended negotiations over a sale.

Players have departed at a regular rate this year to reduce spending, leaving an uncompetitive team which sits bottom of Super League.