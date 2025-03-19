Salford Red Devils prop Brad Singleton makes move to Super League rivals

SALFORD RED DEVILS prop Brad Singleton has made the move to Super League rivals Castleford Tigers.

Singleton follows Marc Sneyd out of the Salford Community Stadium following the club’s long-standing financial issues – and the Tigers are the beneficiaries.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors Grand Final winning forward trained with the squad today and will be available for Saturday’s Super League fixture against Catalans Dragons.

Castleford head coach Danny McGuire said: “It is great to bring a player of Brad’s quality and experience into the squad. Not only will he be an asset for us on the field, but our young forwards at the club can learn a lot from him.

“As a Grand Final winner and a player with over 200 appearances at the top level, we are delighted to have him on board.

Singleton himself said: “I’m really excited with the prospect of working with two of my old teammates Danny (Mcguire) and Brett (Delaney).

“We went through a lot together in our careers and it is great to be reunited with them. I trust their vision with this Castleford side, and training with them this morning, I can see that we have a great team.

“This is an excellent opportunity for me, I cannot wait to get playing in front of a passionate Castleford crowd.”