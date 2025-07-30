Salford Red Devils prop to join Catalans Dragons

SALFORD RED DEVILS prop Harvey Wilson will join Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal from 2026.

Having come through the Wigan Warriors academy, Wilson made his professional debut on loan at Oldham in League One in 2023 and also had a spell with the Bradford Bulls in the Championship last season.

The 21-year-old then made the switch to the Red Devils midway through last season and has gone on to make 22 Super League appearances.

Wilson becomes Joel Tomkins’ third signing ahead of the 2026 season following the capture of Gold Coast Titans halfback Toby Sexton and Wests Tigers outside back Solomona Faataape.

Upon signing for the Dragons, Wilson – who can also play across any other position in the pack – said: “I am really grateful for the opportunity to sign with such a great club.

“I’m excited to move over there and meet the team and the fans. I can’t wait to get stuck in and do what I can for the club.”

New Catalans boss Tomkins said: “Harvey will be another exciting addition to our squad. I know he will raise our standards in training and increase competition for places in every position in the forwards.

“His versatility will be a big asset for us next season.”

Salford coach Paul Rowley said: “You’d have to ask Harvey why he has left but he is another young lad like the many we’ve had come through our doors and given an opportunity to.

“He’s been very good and we wish him nothing but the best. I’ve got nothing but positives to say about Harvey.”

Wilson said: “I would like to thank everyone at Salford for their support during my time at the club.

“I’ve really appreciated the opportunity to be part of the team and to play in front of the incredible fans.

“While I’m excited for the new challenge ahead, I’ll always be grateful for everything this club has done for me.”