Salford Red Devils release statement following Salford City Council’s decision to end stadium negotiations

SALFORD RED DEVILS have released a statement following Salford City Council’s decision to end negotiations over the Salford Community Stadium.

This morning, Salford City Council formally ended all negotiations with Jacobsen Management regarding the future of Salford Community Stadium.

Jacobsen Management, the company of one those involved in the Salford takeover – Saia Kalahai – were introduced to the stadium by representatives of Salford Red Devils RLFC – not by the Salford City Council.

The Council statement reads: “It has now been possible for the council to progress negotiations and carry out a detailed due diligence exercise as required in a timely manner.

Now the club has responded with their own statement: “We are deeply disappointed by Salford City Council’s decision to end negotiations regarding our purchase of the Salford Community Stadium. This unilateral decision will only impact negatively on the team, the stadium, the local community, and our fans, who are the lifeblood of this great club.

“In light of today’s decision, we will be reviewing all available options and sharing more information in due course.

“We want to reassure you all, after discussions with the RFL and leading members of the Super League who have given sound advice, our goal is and always will be, to stabilise the club for the Salford Community.”