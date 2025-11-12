Chris Irwin shares frustration as Salford Red Devils secure another adjournment

SALFORD RED DEVILS have secured a fourth adjournment of the winding-up petition filed by HMRC – a move described by former chief executive Chris Irwin as “incredibly frustrating”.

Their case will be heard again on Wednesday, December 3, as the threat of liquidation continues to hang over the Championship club.

Salford are believed to owe more than £700,000 in unpaid tax, while their total debts are estimated to be in the region of £5 million.

They were previously granted adjournments in June, September and then for a third time only two weeks ago, when the Red Devils claimed that new funding had been “formally secured”.

Salford’s statement following the latest lifeline said: “We fully understand the continued uncertainty this situation brings for everyone connected with the club and sincerely hope for a positive resolution soon.”

Irwin is part of a consortium hoping to revive the club as a new company, but the adjournment further delays this endeavour.

“It’s incredibly frustrating – all I want to see is a future for our club,” said Irwin, who left Salford in June.

“Given the fact we have no coach, no players and potentially no stadium for next season means that the club I love and have supported my whole life will disappear. It’s heartbreaking.”

The club’s future has been uncertain for much of a tumultuous year which has also brought relegation from Super League.

Since a takeover by a consortium, fronted by businessman Dario Berta but with the chief influence of Sire Kailahi and Curtiz Brown, in February, long-standing financial stresses have only deepened.

The owners claim they inherited more than £3m of debt but their promise to clear it has never materialised.

Instead Salford have lost almost their entire playing squad, and many members of staff including head coach Paul Rowley to St Helens.

Fans held protests against the ownership in the final weeks of the season, calling for them to leave the club.

The latest adjournment means it remains uncertain in what form Salford will continue as a club.

It is also unwelcome uncertainty for the RFL, who are yet to finalise the format and fixture list for next year’s Championship, despite it being slated to begin in January.