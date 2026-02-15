Salford taste first Championship triumph over Hunslet

SALFORD 29 HUNSLET 18

KASEY SMITH, CorpAcq Stadium, Sunday

YOUTH got the better of experience as Salford earned a first league win since their relaunch, handing Hunslet their third consecutive defeat.

The contest was a nail-biter, with the home side finally overcoming Hunslet in the final ten minutes of a fiercely contested match that saw the lead change hands three times.

Salford have suffered some big losses so far this year, but the recent arrival of a five-man contingent on loan from Wigan made them a far sterner test.

Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason, Noah Hodkinson and Taylor Kerr all gained valuable experience with top-end Championship sides last year, while George O’Loughlin – son of former Warriors legend Sean O’Loughlin – further strengthened their ranks.

Hunslet struck first following a clever 40/20. Aldridge delivered a crisp pass to Eddie Battye, who powered over to the right of the posts, with Jowitt adding the conversion to make it 6-0.

In a bid to double their lead, Lee Gaskell fired a wayward pass straight into the grasp of Deacon Connolly, who seized the chance and tore clear. It looked certain he’d go the distance until Mo Agoro came hurtling back from the opposite wing, producing a phenomenal cover tackle to deny the centre a length-of-the-field try.

That momentum shift appeared to ignite this young Salford side, who by now were fully engaged in the contest. They steadily worked their way into the game, applying sustained pressure that culminated in a clever low kick from Toby Hughes, forcing a goal-line drop-out. Then Salford struck, with Brad Dwyer darting over from acting-half to level the scores.

Then Matty Ross delivered a superb pass to the onrushing Joe Hartley, who seemed certain to score, only for the retreating Agoro to produce another heroic intervention and halt the Salford centre in his tracks – though his effort was ultimately penalised for a high tackle.

Salford, sensing blood, delivered another blow. A perfectly-weighted kick from Hughes dropped invitingly just behind the Hunslet line, and on his Salford debut it was Noah Hodkinson who reacted quickest, pouncing on the loose ball to fire his side into the lead.

Hunslet were handed a chance to respond early in the second half when Rafael Van Osselaer failed to gather Gaskell’s speculative last-tackle kick. Capitalising on the error, they worked the ball wide in the next set, with Mo Agoro diving over in the corner after a slick shift across the line.

Hunslet scored again, this time after some sharp thinking from Bailey Aldridge, whose clever dummy created an opening. Gaskell then seized on another gap and drove for the line, to score and put his side back in front.

The lead was short-lived, however. Dwyer sent a low kick for Hodkinson, which Mason Corbett dived for and missed, allowing the Salford fullback to grab his second of the afternoon.

Following a Dwyer sin-binning, Hunslet got themselves back level through Gaskell, who powered over from close range.

And Hunslet looked set to snatch the winner, with a daring pass out wide, but disaster struck as it slipped straight into the hands of Ollie Garmston. The second-rower raced off, nearly spilling the ball, and stormed the length of the field for a thunderous try that crushed Hunslet to seal a stunning Salford win.

The final five minutes delivered everything: a Hunslet sin-bin, a Salford field-goal, and a Nathan Lowe try on the hooter, bringing an end to an absolutely wild game.

GAMESTAR: Mo Agoro made two try-saving interventions and also got himself on the scoresheet.

GAMEBREAKER: Ollie Garmston’s length-of-the-field try late on sealed the victory for Salford.

MATCHFACTS

SALFORD

21 Noah Hodkinson

18 Rafael Van Osselaer

29 Deacon Connolly

20 Joe Hartley

30 Nathan Lowe

27 Matty Ross

7 Toby Hughes

13 Taylor Kerr

9 Brad Dwyer

26 Reece Stanton

32 George O’Loughlin

12 Ollie Garmston

14 Fin Yates

Subs (all used)

33 Ethan Newboult

16 Leunbou Bardyel-Wells

17 Lukas Mason

24 Cole Appleby

Tries: Dwyer (23), Hodkinson (35, 56), Garmston (74), Lowe (80)

Goals: Lowe 4/5

Field-goals: Hughes (78)

Sin bin: Dwyer (65) – high tackle

HUNSLET

1 Billy Jowitt

2 Coby Nichol

3 Myles Harrop

18 Jimmy Watson

5 Mo Agoro

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Dan Abram

8 Harvey Hallas

9 Bailey Aldridge

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

11 Harrison Gilmore

15 Emmerson Whittel

13 Eddie Battye

Subs (all used)

14 Cameron Berry

10 Keelan Foster

19 Mason Corbett

25 Zak Lloyd

Tries: Battye (17), Agoro (43), Gaskell (51, 65)

Goals: Jowitt 1/4

Sin bin: Lloyd (78) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6; 12-10, 12-14, 18-14, 18-18, 24-18, 25-18, 29-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Salford: Toby Hughes; Hunslet: Mo Agoro

Penalty count: 6-6

Half-time: 12-6

Referee: Denton Arnold