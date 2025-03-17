Sam Burgess gives inside story on Marc Sneyd’s move to Warrington Wolves

SAM BURGESS has revealed that Warrington had been in contact with Marc Sneyd a couple of months before he made his move to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Sneyd, 34, became the first high-profile departure from Salford after a turbulent off-season, that has seen them require an advance in central funding and being placed in special measures by the RFL.

Instructions for them to sell players before the season started had passed without anyone leaving, but the pressure has finally told, with the halfback leaving for Warrington last week for an undisclosed fee.

Burgess said: “I rang Marc about two months ago but nothing was happening then.

“I don’t know everything going on at Salford, but I rang him when Leon (Hayes) re-did his hamstring just to check what his position was.

“We only reconnected at the start of the week, so it happened really quickly.

“It’s a complex situation and it’s tough for everyone at Salford, but we’re just happy we’ve picked Marc up

“Lots went in to it. The thinking behind it is we’re lacking a half. Leon’s taking longer than we’d planned and Sneyd offers a bit of everything, probably something we really lack. I think he’s a great fit for the club. He’s a great guy, he came in on Friday after a turbulent couple of months that everyone has had at Salford, so it’s good for him to get bit of consistency with us and he’ll add something to the side.”

Academy product Hayes was handed the number seven shirt in a big vote of support by Burgess prior to the start of the season, but he has suffered a hamstring injury, while still sidelined with the ankle fracture he suffered last season.

“We care for Leon’s long-term future,” said Burgess.

“He will be the long-term halfback at this club. Having Sneyd around for 18 months is not going to be a bad thing for Leon. We’re not going to rush him and put him under pressure.”

The arrival of Sneyd means that Warrington will be able to reprise an England World Cup halfback partnership.

The 34-year-old goal-kicking expert, who featured alongside Wolves and national-team skipper George Williams in two England group games in the 2022 tournament, has penned an 18-month deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium club.

That was the time left on his contract at Salford, who hope ongoing financial issues will settle down once funds from a new ownership group are transferred to the club.

The Red Devils say they had two bids for Sneyd, last season’s League Express Albert Goldthorpe Medal winner and a Super League Dream Team inclusion after helping them reach the play-offs. He has made three appearances for them this season.

The former Castleford and Hull player, who has landed more than 1,100 goals and 50 field-goals during his career, is eyeing a Warrington debut in their big clash at St Helens on Friday.

Burgess’ side will aim to bounce back after losing two league games – 48-24 to Wigan in Las Vegas and 30-16 at home to Wakefield before defeating Widnes on Saturday to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

“Marc is a very talented halfback with a fantastic kicking game and strong leadership qualities,” added Burgess.

“His experience will be invaluable and we’re excited to welcome him to Warrington.”

Sneyd has mixed emotions, explaining: “It’s with a heavy heart that I’ve had to make the tough decision to leave Salford in pursuit of a new opportunity.

“To the lads, Paul Rowley and his coaching team and the backroom staff, it has been a pleasure to play and work alongside you every day – I hope everything works out.

“And thank you to the fans, whose constant support has meant the world.”

Sneyd continued: “Warrington are up there with the top teams in the league and when the opportunity came I had to go for it.

“It’s still really early in the season so I have time to bed in, get to know the lads and get some combinations going.

“I’m looking to build on my form from last year. It’s been difficult to think about rugby at times in recent months if I’m being honest and I’m looking forward now to it being my main focus again.

“George Williams gives a lot to the team and I’d like to think I can come in and complement him.

“Hopefully I can take a bit of the pressure off him as well. The better positions I can put George in, the better the team will be.

“The Warrington fans are a loud and passionate set. Hopefully I can put in a few good performances to get them on my side and we can have a great season together.”