Shane Toal delighted with hat-trick return as Barrow Raiders prove doubters wrong

BARROW RAIDERS centre Shane Toal marked his return after injury with a second hat-trick of the season – but was quick to praise teammate Ellis Robson for putting his tries “on a plate”.

Winger Tee Ritson, who is back at the club on loan from St Helens, also grabbed a treble in the 58-0 victory at Hunslet which pepped up Barrow’s bid for the play-offs after a trio of defeats and ahead of a home clash with Bradford Bulls tomorrow (Sunday).

It was the Raiders’ biggest league win since West Wales were demolished 76-0 in Cumbria on the final day of the third-tier season in 2021, when Paul Crarey’s side were promoted as champions.

Long-serving Toal got a try that day (Ritson scored seven) and the 29-year-old Scotland international, who is in his testimonial year after joining from amateurs Ulverston in 2015, is as hungry for points – and wins – as ever.

The hat-trick took his haul for this season to six – he also achieved the feat in the 86-6 home win over amateurs Crosfields in round two of the Challenge Cup in January, and was his 84th in 167 appearances for Barrow overall.

“I got injured back in March, and while I’d been back training for a few weeks, I had to stay patient and wait for my chance to return,” he explained.

“It was great to be back in the side and great to get the tries, but I have to say (secondrow) Ellis Robson was putting chances on a plate for Tee and myself, and Tee was also good for me with his pace, because it was just a case of backing up.”

Former Salford and Wakefield hooker Josh Wood reached 100 appearances for Barrow, and coach Crarey commented: “It was a big win at a tough place after a difficult few weeks for us.

“We are fighting hard for the club with a small squad, and while the doom-and-gloom merchants said we were going to slip down into the bottom four, we haven’t.”