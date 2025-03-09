Sheffield Eagles complete smash-and-grab raid at Featherstone Rovers

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 12 SHEFFIELD EAGLES 19

STEVE SLATER, Millennium Stadium, Sunday

SHEFFIELD upset the odds with three well-taken tries against the run of play amid a heavy penalty count in the home side’s favour.

They rushed into an early 6-0 lead when Corey Johnson broke through on half-way and passed inside to the supporting Morgan Smith, who raced away to the posts to leave Cory Aston with an easy conversion.

Featherstone stormed back upfield from the restart, and when Jack Walker lost the ball in his own twenty it took a momentous effort from three tacklers to force Derrell Olpherts into touch.

The Rovers onslaught continued and when a penalty for offside on half-way brought them close again, Josh Hardcastle stormed to within a metre with men hanging on, and Clay Webb slipped a neat short pass for Simon Williams to crash over from close. Calum Turner converted to level the scores.

Rovers continued to dominate possession and territory but the Eagles’ defence held firm and they regained the lead half-way through the first half, shortly after Danny Addy was sin-binned for a late challenge.

Jack Walker joined the line to put James Glover through from deep with Aston in support. He raced deep into the Rovers half, and it was Smith again in support to finish off a scintillating move. Aston again added the conversion for a 12-6 lead.

It got worse for Rovers when Connor Jones was sin-binned for a high tackle on Ryan Millar, and while he was off Aston increased the gap with a penalty goal after former Featherstone favourite Jack Bussey was flattened in front of the posts. Featherstone went close just before the hooter but Caleb Aekins was held up over the line.

Early second-half Featherstone pressure with the aid of three consecutive penalties brought no reward, although Hardcastle failed to spot Jones on his inside after a fine 30-metre break, and then Danny Addy’s long pass to the unmarked Olpherts dipped short and was knocked on.

Brad Day was held short and Gareth Gale forced into touch amid a determined defensive stint, and Rovers’ long spell of pressure ended when Carlos Tuimavave lost the ball near the line.

The Eagles made the most of their possession when Gale broke down the left for Rovers, but his backward pass went astray for Millar to pick up and race to near the line, and on the next play Walker cut through on the left to race to the corner. Aston missed the conversion but Sheffield still had a two-score lead at 6-18.

Rovers responded quickly, however, after Gale was flattened in the corner and Kris Welham was sin-binned.

From the penalty, the ball was moved to the middle and King Vuniyayawa barged over under the sticks. Turner converted and Rovers were only six behind with nine minutes remaining.

Their chances were put to bed, though, when Aston completed a rare set in Rovers’ twenty with an astute field-goal that sealed the game for the Eagles.

After the game their coach Craig Lingard said: “I’m immensely proud of our defence, who held out against immense pressure and a massive penalty count against us.”

Rovers coach Paul Cooke simply said “Not good enough, but we will get better.”

GAMESTAR: Cory Aston was creative and demonstrated fine game management.

GAMEBREAKER: Aston’s field-goal near the end pushed the margin back to two scores.

MATCHFACTS

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

2 Derrell Olpherts

3 Carlos Tuimavave

4 Jayden Hatton

5 Gareth Gale

22 Calum Turner

13 Danny Addy

10 Jimmy Beckett

9 Will Jubb

16 King Vuniyayawa

11 Brad Day

20 Josh Hardcastle

17 Clay Webb

Subs: (all used)

14 Connor Jones

19 Robson Stevens

21 Jordan Williams

15 Sitaleki Akauola

Tries: Williams (12), Vuniyayawa (71)

Goals: Turner 2/2

Sin bin: Addy (20) – late challenge; Jones (28) – high tackle

EAGLES

31 Jack Walker

21 Ryan Millar

3 Kris Welham

4 James Glover

5 Matty Dawson-Jones

6 Cory Aston

7 Morgan Smith

22 Masi Matongo

9 Corey Johnson

10 Tyler Dickinson

12 Joel Farrell

23 Alex Foster

13 Titus Gwaze

Subs (all used)

8 Eddie Battye

18 Jack Bussey

20 Lewis Peachey

14 Reiss Butterworth

Tries: Smith (4, 20), Walker (67)

Goals: Aston 3/4

Field-goals: Aston (73)

Sin bin: Welham (70) -high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12, 6-14; 6-18, 12-18, 12-19

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rovers: Josh Hardcastle; Eagles: Cory Aston

Penalty count: 11-3

Half-time: 6-14

Referee: Ryan Cox