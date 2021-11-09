Sheffield Eagles swoop for Leeds Rhinos prospect

Sheffield Eagles have made their 12th new signing for the 2022 season with the capture of Ben Sheils from the Leeds Rhinos academy.

The 18-year-old winger and former England Community Lions international has signed a one-year deal with the Championship side.

Sheffield boss Mark Aston says that Sheils came highly recommended from the Rhinos.

“Signing Ben is exciting for us,” he said. “He is at Sheffield Hallam University for the next few years so will be based here.”

“He is a kid that has come out of the Leeds Rhinos system and the people that we know, Chev Walker, Jason Davidson, have given glowing reports.

“Everyone you talk to from Leeds about Ben says he has the potential to become a very good player.”

Sheils will be embarking on his first season of senior Rugby League and added: “I’m really excited to get some knowledge and to get more experience under my belt and to develop as a player.”

The teenager joins Jason Bass, Matty Chrimes, Vila Halafihi, Liam Johnson, Liam Kirk, Bayley Liu, Ross Oakes, Martyn Reilly, Kris Welham, Kadeem Williams and Mikey Wood in joining what will be a much-changed Eagles side in 2022, following last season’s disappointing 12th-placed finish.