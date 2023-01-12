Six of the smallest players in UK rugby league and Super League history

BEING a professional rugby league player is no easy job – and getting there is an incredible task.

For some, however, that task is made even harder by the fact that throughout their careers, they will have had to play above their size.

Over the years, a number of smaller than average rugby league players have lit up the sport, and here are five of the best.

Rob Burrow

It’s no surprise that the ‘pocket rocket’ Rob Burrow makes this list following his illustrious career with the Leeds Rhinos. The diminutive halfback stands at just 5 ft 5, making him one of the most smallest rugby league players to ever take to the field – particularly in Super League. His height, however, also made him one of the most dangerous stars to ever grace the sport with his career at Leeds yielding eight Super League titles, two Challenge Cups, three-time Super League Dream Team inclusions as well as two Harry Sunderland Trophies.

Roger Millward

Standing at 5 ft 4, Roger Millward made his name for Hull KR in the 1960s and 1970s, but the wily playmaker debuted for Castleford in 1964. Nicknamed ‘Roger the Dodger’ for his ability to weave through tackles given his elusive nature, Millward moved to East Hull in 1966 where he established himself as one of the greatest to ever wear the Red and White colours. Over 400 appearances later and numerous England and Great Britain caps, Millward turned to coaching before being awarded an OBE in 1983. The cheeky halfback sadly passed away in 2016 at the age of 68.

Jamie Sandy

There wasn’t many smaller than Jamie Sandy on a rugby league field! Widely regarded as 5 ft 0, the winger played his club rugby league for Wests Panthers and Eastern Suburbs Tigers in Australia before joining Castleford in 1985. Sandy spent two seasons at the West Yorkshire club, playing 18 games – one of which included his incredible try-scoring effort against Hull KR in the 1986 Challenge Cup Final. The winger took a great offload from John Joyner and managed to beat four men to the line, holding off three of them as he dived over for one of the great cup tries. Sandy is still widely revered in Castleford and will forever be remembered for that try.

Matt Orford

At just 5 ft 5, Matt Orford was the same size as Rob Burrow, though his impact in Super League wasn’t in the same bracket. Halfback Orford signed for the Bradford Bulls on a three-year deal, which started in the 2010 season, after leading NRL side Manly Sea Eagles to a Premiership win over Melbourne Storm. However, his first season with the West Yorkshire club didn’t exactly go to plan with the halfback suffering a shoulder injury that needed surgery. The diminutive figure was able to gain a release from the Bulls in order to return home to Australia. All in all, Orford played just 14 times for Bradford.

Ivor Watts

You have to delve deep into the archives to find Welsh postman Ivor Watts, who stood at just 5 ft 1 tall and weighed a remarkable 66kg – that is just over 10 stone!. Playing rugby league during the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, winger Watts registered over 400 appearances for Hull FC, as well as 12 representative appearances for Cumberland. After scoring over 200 tries, Watts hung up his boots with his last appearance for Hull coming in the 1960 Challenge Cup Final which they lost to Wakefield. Watts, a firm Old Faithful honouree, then began coaching the Black and Whites. The Welshman sadly passed away at the age of 81 in Hull back in 2006.

Roger Simpson

Hailed in Bradford and Batley, Roger Simpson stands at 5 ft 4. The winger/fullback started his career at Bradford Northern in 1985, making over 250 appearances for the club and winning two Yorkshire Cups before joining Batley Bulldogs in 1996. Simpson went on to play over 150 games for the Bulldogs. He also received one cap for England in 1995. A lightning-quick and elusive winger, Simpson later became Bradford’s groundsman at Odsal. The 55-year-old’s son, Jared, also had a spell with the Huddersfield Giants between 2015 and 2018.

*Andy Gregory is also 5 ft 5