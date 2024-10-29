Six potential venues for Australia’s Ashes Tour against England in 2025

THE decision for Australia to tour the UK next year as part of a rekindled Ashes tournament took a lot of people by surprise.

The Kangaroos had been scheduled to tour in 2020 for a three-Test series, ahead of the 2021 World Cup, only for both to be made impossible by the Covid pandemic.

Under the existing international calendar, England were due to play a three-Test Ashes series in Australia in 2025, with the Kangaroos to return to England in 2028.

However, it appears to be Australia that will now make the trip. But, which venues could be under consideration to host one of the fixtures?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium already has experience of hosting the Challenge Cup Final following its maiden event in 2022 – and it’s fair to say that the venue was a great success. The capacity at Tottenham is 62,000, however, 51,628 made the journey to the capital to watch the Wigan Warriors narrowly beat Huddersfield Giants. If marketed to its utmost, an Ashes fixture could be a success, with the atmosphere generated at the venue one of the best in recent years.

Emirates Stadium, Arsenal

Again, like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium has a capacity of just over 60,000 making it an ideal potential sell-out venue. It would also ensure that the prestigious competition would be kept in the capital where IMG has already outlined its focus to be going forward. The Emirates is well-known for its excellent transport links as well as flirtation with rugby league in the past – not least the semi-final of the Rugby League World Cup when Samoa broke English hearts in golden point. It would be interesting to see if Arsenal’s home could work.

St James’ Park, Newcastle

Yes, we already have the Super League Magic Weekend in the pipeline for 2025 at Newcastle United, but people absolutely love travelling to the city for that competition. Of course, the venue could struggle if demand was large due to the fact its capacity only stands at just over 52,000, but it would certainly ensure a full house and thus a raucous atmosphere at one of the best stadiums in the country.

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Though the Magic Weekend has found a home in Newcastle, the Etihad Stadium was most peoples’ second favourite as the host for the event. The capacity of the Etihad is just over 53,000, but, again it could mean more full seats and thus a better attraction on television. Unlike Old Trafford, too, the transport links to Manchester City’s ground are superb and the fan park around the stadium is something to behold on game day.

Elland Road, Leeds

Elland Road wasn’t exactly a popular choice in terms of the Magic Weekend in 2024, but the home of Leeds United has hosted international fixture before – and with a great deal of success. Over 34,000 made the trip for England’s fixture against Australia in the 2011 Four Nations, whilst almost 30,000 spectators watched Australia and New Zealand do battle in the World Cup semi-final in 2022. A capacity of just under 38,000 would be an ideal target to sell.

New Everton Stadium, Liverpool

The ground is yet to be named and no football has been played there as of yet, but Everton are expected to move in to their stadium for the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season. With a capacity expected just shy of 53,000, it could make a perfect venue for international rugby league.

