Sky Sports coverage of Leeds Rhinos-Hull KR fails during game

EAGLE-EYED viewers tuning in to Leeds Rhinos’ clash against Hull KR tonight have been let down by Sky Sports after coverage ended around the hour mark.

With Sauaso Sue being shown a red card by referee Chris Kendall for a challenge on Sam Lisone, viewers were expecting to see Lachie Miller set up for a shot at goal to make it 14-6.

However, the coverage on Sky Sports went off suddenly, prompting a message from the broadcaster which said: “We’re really sorry for this temporary fault.”

After at least ten minutes, the picture was restored but not without viewers missing Hull KR’s second try from Jack Broadbent to make it 14-10.

It’s fair to say that the rugby league viewing fraternity were less than happy following an entertaining, end-to-end game which sees Leeds firmly in the driving seat.