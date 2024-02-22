Sky Sports pundits unanimous in Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards prediction for Super League 2024

SKY SPORTS pundits Sam Tomkins, Jon Wilkin, Jenna Brooks and Kyle Amor were unanimous in their belief that Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards will be swapping places in Super League 2024.

Whilst Leeds finished outside the Super League play-offs in 2023 with an eighth-place finish, the Leopards nailed down a fifth-place finish despite being in the top four for a number of weeks during the season.

However, live on Sky Sports last night as Hull FC and Hull KR got ready to do battle, Tomkins, Wilkin, Brooks and Amor were all asked which Super League side that finished inside the top six in 2023 would drop out of the play-offs in 2024 – and all four answered Leigh.

Likewise, all four pundits also named Leeds as the club that didn’t make the top six last season to make the play-offs this year, citing the recruitment of Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers as well as a change in culture as the reasons.

Meanwhile, Wilkin, Brooks and Amor predicted Wigan to lift the Super League Grand Final trophy at the end of the season, with only Tomkins differing with his view, predicting St Helens.

Wilkin, Tomkins and Amor also predicted St Helens star Jack Welsby to win the Steve Prescott Man of Steel with only Brooks going with Warrington’s George Williams.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.