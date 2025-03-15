South Sydney Rabbitohs edge out St George Illawarra Dragons in one-point thriller

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 24 SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 25

CALLUM WALKER, WIN Stadium, Saturday

THE importance of an accurate goal kicker cannot be underestimated.

Despite outscoring the Rabbitohs by five tries to four, the Dragons were cut down by another stellar Jamie Humphreys display, with the young halfback enjoying a perfect record with the boot as well as slotting over the winning field-goal five minutes from time.

The action began early, Jye Gray being awarded a penalty try after being tugged back by Lachlan Ilias when following up his own kick.

Tyrell Sloan hit back for the hosts, but Peter Mamouzelos burrowed over from dummy-half on 21 minutes to make it 12-4.

Back came the Dragons, though, and Sloan grabbed his second in identical fashion to his first before Kyle Flanagan was the first to react to a loose ball.

A half-time score of 14-12 soon became 24-12 as Flanagan notched his second off a superb carry and pass from Christian Tuipulotu, with the rampaging winger crossing in the corner moments later.

But that was as good as it got for the hosts, with Cody Walker and Sean Keppie tries – along with Humphreys’ accurate boot – bringing the Rabbitohs back level inside the final ten minutes.

And, cometh the hour, cometh the man as Humphreys stepped up to send over the winning one-pointer and make it two from two for Souths.

DRAGONS: 1 Clint Gutherson, 5 Christian Tuipulotu, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Valentine Holmes, 19 Tyrell Sloan, 6 Kyle Flanagan, 7 Lachlan Ilias, 10 Emre Guler, 9 Damien Cook, 15 Blake Lawrie, 11 Luciano Leilua, 12 Jaydn Su’a, 13 Jack De Belin. Subs (all used): 8 Toby Couchman, 14 Jacob Liddle, 16 Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 17 Hamish Stewart

Tries: Sloan (12, 24), Flanagan (32, 46), Tuipulotu (52); Goals: Holmes 2/5

RABBITOHS: 1 Jye Gray, 2 Isaiah Tass, 3 Fletcher Myers, 4 Campbell Graham, 5 Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Jamie Humphreys, 8 Sean Keppie, 9 Peter Mamouzelos, 10 Davvy Moale, 11 Keaon Koloamatangi, 12 Jai Arrow, 13 Lachlan Hubner. Subs (all used): 14 Jayden Sullivan, 15 Siliva Havili, 16 Tallis Duncan, 17 Tevita Tatola

Tries: Gray (9), Mamouzelos (21), Walker (55), Keppie (71); Goals: Humphreys 4/4; Field-goals: Humphreys (76)

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 4-12, 8-12, 14-12; 20-12, 24-12, 24-18, 24-24, 24-25

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Jaydn Su’a; Rabbitohs: Jamie Humphreys

Penalty count: 3-4; Half-time: 14-12; Referee: Ashley Klein; Attendance: 16,111