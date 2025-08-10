South Sydney Rabbitohs send Gold Coast Titans to the bottom

GOLD COAST TITANS 18 SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 20

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Cbus Super Stadium, Sunday

SOUTH SYDNEY leapfrogged Gold Coast as Alex Johnston’s double proved key in this bottom-two shoot-out.

Johnston scored his 208th and 209th NRL tries to move to within three of the all-time Australian record of Ken Irvine which has stood for more than 50 years.

Both were provided by Latrell Mitchell, who was excellent for the Rabbitohs on his return from a quad injury.

Mitchell gave a quick pass for Johnston’s first after three minutes, then saved a try at the other end by knocking the ball from Jayden Campbell’s grasp over the try-line.

Jayden De Groot hit back for Gold Coast nonetheless, from a Jojo Fitia offload, and then Beau Fermor stumbled over to make it 10-4 to the Titans.

Campbell gave them another two points from tee but their ill-discipline allowed Wayne Bennett’s men to dominate the rest of the half.

Bayleigh Bentley-Hape was played into the corner for a try, converted it and followed up with two penalties to edge South Sydney 12-14 ahead at half-time.

Johnston’s second try – set up by Mitchell after leaping to retrieve a Jamie Humphreys kick – and Bentley-Hape’s fourth goal established an eight-point cushion on the hour.

Sam Verrills darted from dummy-half and Campbell kicked his third goal of the day to set up a nervy finish but the Rabbitohs worked tirelessly to hold on.

TITANS: 1 AJ Brimson, 2 Jaylan De Groot, 3 Brian Kelly, 4 Jojo Fifita, 5 Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 6 Kieran Foran, 7 Jayden Campbell, 10 Jaimin Jolliffe, 9 Sam Verrills, 15 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Chris Randall, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Klese Haas. Subs (all used): 14 Jacob Alick-Wiencke, 16 Iszac Fa’asamaleaui, 17 Josh Patston, 20 Tukimihia Simpkins

Tries: De Groot (11), Fermor (14), Verrills (66); Goals: Campbell 3/4

RABBITOHS: 1 Jye Gray, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Isaiah Tass, 22 Latrell Mitchell, 5 Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, 6 Ashton Ward, 7 Jamie Humphreys, 10 Siliva Havili, 14 Peter Mamouzelos, 10 Sean Keppie, 4 Tallis Duncan, 12 Jacob Host, 8 Jai Arrow. Subs (all used): 13 Lachlan Hubner, 15 Liam Le Blanc, 16 Brandon Smith, 17 Thomas Fletcher.

Tries: Johnston (3, 60), Bentley-Hape (27); Goals: Humphreys 0/1, Bentley-Hape 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 6-4, 10-4, 12-4, 12-10, 12-12, 12-14; 12-20, 18-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Titans: Sam Verrills; Rabbitohs: Latrell Mitchell

Penalty count: 4-5; Half-time: 12-14; Referee: Todd Smith, Attendance: 14,957