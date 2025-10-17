St Helens appoint Paul Rowley as head coach

ST HELENS have appointed Paul Rowley as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

Rowley joins from Salford Red Devils after four years as their boss, having previously led Leigh Centurions and Toronto Wolfpack.

He succeeds Paul Wellens, a Saints playing legend who departed the club at the end of the season after three years as head coach.

“It’s a great privilege to be joining St Helens, and to come to an environment and organisation that’s solid and proven in success,” said Rowley.

“It feels like an exciting challenge for me, different in many respects, and I’ll be looking to step in to put my own stamp on things with positive changes and have a real influence.

“I’m coming in with an open mind and new ideas, but I want to learn about all the people involved at the club – and I mean everyone, from the boardroom, all the staff, and the supporters.

“Then I’ll back my judgment and experience, looking to progress, move forward and, ultimately, win things.”

St Helens’ last trophy success was the 2023 World Club Challenge, in Wellens’ first game as head coach.

They failed to reach a major final under his stewardship, finishing fifth and being eliminated from the play-offs at the semi-final stage this campaign.

Rowley has endured a year of strife at Salford, who finished bottom of Super League amid serious financial issues at the club.

Before then he helped the Red Devils punch above their weight with two play-off appearances in three seasons.

He planned to vacate his post ahead of the 2026 season and become their director of rugby, but has now joined most of their playing group in departing.

Saints chairman Eamonn McManus said: “He is both experienced and talented, and we feel that he is now ready to coach a leading club such as St Helens.

“He is well aware of our objectives and our ambitions, and we consider that he is capable of achieving them.

“I’m sure that our fans will get behind him as we seek to get back to the top of the Super League competition. We wish him every success.”

