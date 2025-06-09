St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell makes loan move to Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS have signed St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell on an initial two-week loan deal.

The 33-year-old former NRL star is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury and played in League One with Saints’ dual-registration partners Swinton Lions the week before last.

Bulls coach Brian Noble said: “It’s very exciting – Konrad has played at a high level of Rugby League for a number of years, he is a Tongan international, he has played in the World All Stars and has made headlines wherever he has been, so for him to choose us is fantastic.

“He has been out injured for a few weeks, but he is back fully fit and good to go.

“Konrad wants to play and I have no doubt about his ability to come in and make a difference to us.”

Hurrell is available for Bradford’s upcoming home Championship fixtures against Doncaster and Batley Bulldogs.