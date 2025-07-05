St Helens grind out another victory as Hull FC home woe continues

HULL FC 6 ST HELENS 13

ARINDAM REJ, MKM Stadium, Saturday

KYLE FELDT’S double of tries helped St Helens take a hard-fought win and carry on their recent upturn, seeing off play-off hopefuls Hull FC.

This was a fourth win in a row for Saints, who carried on their recovery following the troubles of earlier in the season, despite their missing players, showing plenty of resilience here.

Experienced players like Morgan Knowles stood up and the promise of Harry Robertson shone through.

Hull, meanwhile, also showed plenty of defensive grit and effort but made too many errors in possession, meaning their year-long wait for a home win continues.

Zak Hardaker was named as starting fullback for Hull FC, and went on to impress. Meanwhile, Jed Cartwright was back in the home club’s 17-man squad, and St Helens fielded Matt Whitley as a centre.

Harvey Barron earned some early appreciation from the home fans when he collected a Moses Mbye kick under pressure in a danger area – the first of several impressive reads of high balls by him, aside from a notable late mis-read – as Saints made a decent start and tested the home side’s defensive qualities.

The visitors, though, edged ahead after Liam Knight was penalised for a late shot off the ball – leading to Hull also losing their captain’s challenge – as Jonny Lomax kicked a straightforward two points.

Feldt then spun and touched down for the opening try, profiting from Tristan Sailor’s earlier classy pass, as Saints finished off a nice passing move.

Hull were struggling to make in-roads and Herman Ese’ese uncharacteristically dropping the ball, as they looked to break the shackles, reflected that, with St Helens players animatedly celebrating forcing the error.

Winning penalties in quick succession as half-time approached helped the Black and Whites assert themselves more but they failed to capitalise – with Robertson performing heroics to deny Lewis Martin with one try-saving effort.

The second half began in error-strewn fashion but Robertson’s sharp burst forward lit up the contest – and it was swiftly followed by Feldt’s second try.

The Australian winger plucked Mbye’s kick out the air then twisted his way over, but Lomax missed a testing conversion attempt so it remained a two-score deficit of 12-0.

St Helens kept up the pressure soon after that second try – twice coming close, first through Robertson then Feldt, as Hull were forced into some desperate defence after making errors.

That show of resolve from the Airlie Birds paid off when the lively Sezer burst forward and teed up the supporting Davy Litten to slide over in the left-hand corner for a try, with Hardaker converting from the touchline to cut the gap to six points.

Visiting coach Paul Wellens was not helped by a blow for Owen Dagnall, who went off for a HIA that was later passed, causing a far-from-ideal reshuffle at that stage.

Lomax, though, caused problems with a high kick to the corner that Feldt almost acrobatically grounded for a hat-trick of tries but it proved too difficult. Mbye also had a drop-goal attempt charged down as the game entered its latter stages.

Hull FC applied some late pressure but Saints held firm – including a vital read of a high Sezer kick, by Dagnall, despite the Saints youngster having only just returned to the field.

Lomax then fired over a one-pointer with two minutes to go to prompt roars among the travelling Saints fans.

GAMESTAR: Harry Robertson highlighted his promise including a vital try-saving effort and pivotal, piercing run.

GAMEBREAKER: Jonny Lomax’s late one-pointer finally saw off Hull’s challenge to take a deserved win.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Tristan Sailor’s skill when delivering the pass for Kyle Feldt’s opening try was impressive.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Harry Robertson (St Helens)

2 pts Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

1 pt Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

MATCHFACTS

HULL FC

3 Zak Hardaker

2 Harvey Barron

1 Jordan Rapana

20 Davy Litten

22 Lewis Martin

14 Cade Cust

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

40 Liam Knight

17 Jack Ashworth

4 Ed Chamberlain

16 Yusuf Aydin

Subs (all used)

5 Tom Briscoe

11 Jed Cartwright

19 Brad Fash

39 Sam Eseh

18th man (not used)

24 Jack Charles

Also in 21-man squad

27 Matty Laidlaw

21 Will Gardiner

23 Logan Moy

Tries: Litten (53)

Goals: Hardaker 1/1

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

2 Kyle Feldt

26 Harry Robertson

16 Matt Whitley

30 Owen Dagnall

7 Jonny Lomax

14 Moses Mbye

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

11 Curtis Sironen

18 Jake Wingfield

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

17 Agnatius Paasi

19 George Delaney

21 Noah Stephens

23 Jake Burns

18th man (not used)

5 Jon Bennison

Also in 21-man squad

27 George Whitby

34 Jake Davies

36 Deon Cross

Tries: Feldt (14, 45)

Goals: Lomax 2/3

Field-goals: Lomax (78)

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 0-8; 0-12, 6-12, 6-13

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull FC: Zak Hardaker; Saints: Harry Robertson

Penalty count: 8-5

Half-time: 0-8

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 11,355