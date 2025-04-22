St Helens hit with two major blows as Paul Wellens reveals latest ahead of Warrington Wolves clash

ST HELENS have been hit with a major blow as Joe Batchelor has been ruled out for two months, whilst James Bell is out for six weeks.

Batchelor left the field during Saints’ 24-14 loss to Wigan Warriors last weekend whilst Bell fractured his foot earlier in the month.

And now Saints head coach has given the latest prognosis ahead of Saints’ clash against Warrington Wolves this weekend.

“People saw the game last week and obviously Joe Batchelor left the field with a hamstring injury,” Wellens said.

“We’ve had that scanned and that’s looking like it’s going to be nearer to an eight-week injury.

“Obviously, that’s a blow for Joe first and foremost, but obviously a blow for us as a team as well.

“He’s the notable omission from the 21 from last week.”

Wellens went on to explain why Batchelor will be sorely missed.

Wellens said: “His work ethic is second to none for those within our group and he’s the type of player that you probably don’t appreciate what he does until you go away and you watch the game back.

“His fingerprints are on a lot of the effort of his within our game. There are big shoes to fill for whoever takes up that position.”

Meanwhile, on Bell, Wellens said: “James Bell had a fractured foot in the game against Wakefield a couple of weeks ago so he’s in a boot and probably will be about six weeks.”