St Helens hold off depleted but spirited York Knights

ST HELENS 40 YORK KNIGHTS 16

KASEY SMITH, BrewDog Stadium, Friday

ST HELENS eventually sealed a fourth consecutive league victory, pulling clear of a spirited York side in the late stages, though the final scoreline didn’t fully reflect how closely contested the match had been.

Despite winning just once in their last five outings going into the game, York were far from pushovers. Even during this difficult spell, they pushed strong opposition close – falling to a narrow one-point defeat against Wigan and losing by just eight to Warrington.

Saints would have been unwise to underestimate Mark Applegarth’s side, particularly after their opening-day victory over reigning champions Hull KR.

York faced further adversity, naming just a 17-man squad due to the severity of their injury crisis. When Saints struck early, and quickly added two more, the contest appeared to be heading in only one direction. Yet York refused to fold and defied expectations again.

While victory would not have taken them top, as Leeds didn’t slip up against Wakefield, Paul Rowley’s men did what they need to, but it was far from a walkover.

Early on, St Helens won the territory battle, but there was little to separate the two sides. That was until Bill Leyland sparked into life, the returning loanee darting over from dummy-half under the posts, much to the dismay of the Knights.

York’s indiscipline proved costly, and Saints doubled their lead following a superb looping pass from Jackson Hastings, allowing Owen Dagnall to stroll over with ease.

Settling into their rhythm, Saints began to make it look effortless. Another stray arm gifted them a penalty, and the outcome felt inevitable. Hastings shifted the ball to Nene Macdonald, who drew out his defender before slipping a perfect pass to Dagnall for his second try.

York’s response came with alarming ease. Kyle Feldt – who later failed an HIA – couldn’t gather the Knights’ towering kick and Cody Hunter slipped a pass to Jesse Dee, who surged through, brushing past Hastings who was caught flat-footed.

Hunter was involved again at the centre of the action when his delicate chip towards the line sent the tenacious Dee surging through once more. With Dagnall flapping at the kick, Dee capitalised, finishing the move and cutting St Helens’ lead back to a single score just before the break at 16-10.

York dominated possession throughout the second half but couldn’t quite turn pressure into points. A Sailor 40/20 helped Saints wrestle momentum back, after the hosts were repeatedly forced to defend their own line. The physical presence of Alex Walmsley proved decisive, as he powered over, wounding York at a crucial time.

Saints edged further ahead via a Hastings penalty, leaving York needing a minor miracle to salvage anything from the game.

Jack Welsby secured the perfect return as he scored their fourth, having been introduced off the bench following his lengthy injury lay-off.

Jake Davies then put the icing on the cake, pouncing on a loose ball to score a length-of-the-field try on the day his contract extension was announced, and there was still time for Macdonald to get in on the act late on.

Scott Galeano scored with 14 seconds left, capturing York’s fighting spirit, but in the end it wasn’t enough.

GAMESTAR: Tristan Sailor wasn’t directly involved in Saints’ scores, but he broke the line on a number of occasions and that 40/20 was a real momentum swinger.

GAMEBREAKER: Jack Welsby’s try well and truly shut the door on a York comeback.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Tristan Sailor’s sublime 40/20 kick came after York had Saints on the ropes, and it resulted in an Alex Walmsley try to restore their three-score lead.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

2 pts Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

1 pt Jesse Dee (York)

MATCHFACTS

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

2 Kyle Feldt

3 Harry Robertson

25 Nene Macdonald

24 Owen Dagnall

7 Jonny Lomax

31 Jackson Hastings

8 Alex Walmsley

33 Bill Leyland

10 Matty Lees

12 Shane Wright

16 Matt Whitley

13 David Klemmer

Subs (all used)

1 Jack Welsby

15 George Delaney

21 Noah Stephens

28 Jake Davies

18th man (not used)

30 Tom Humphreys

Also in 21-man squad

9 Daryl Clark

17 George Whitby

22 Joe Shorrocks

Tries: Leyland (12), Dagnall (16, 19), Walmsley (62), Welsby (68), Davies (68), Macdonald (77)

Goals: Hastings 6/8

KNIGHTS

46 David Nofoaluma

23 Jon Bennison

21 Kieran Buchanan

35 Myles Harrison

5 Scott Galeano

6 Ata Hingano

37 Cody Hunter

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

10 Paul Vaughan

27 Matty Foster (D)

12 Jesse Dee

29 Sam Cook

Subs (all used)

14 Denive Balmforth

15 Xavier Va’a

16 Justin Sangaré

47 Ben Littlewood

Also in 18-man squad

20 Oli Field

Tries: Dee (29, 37), Galeano (80)

Goals: Hunter 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 16-0, 16-6, 16-10; 22-10, 24-10, 28-10, 34-10, 40-10, 40-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Saints: Tristan Sailor; Knights: Jesse Dee

Penalty count: 9-6

Half-time: 16-10

Referee: Liam Rush